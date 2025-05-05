Hyderabad: Lightning strikes coconut tree, minor fire breaks out

Hyderebad: Lightening struck a coconut tree during rains on Monday night resulting in a minor fire. The incident took place at Alinagar Jahanuma in old Hyderabad.

Locals said that they heard a loud noise and suddenly the tree caught fire.

Panic gripped the shops and residential houses as people feared the giant tree will collapse. The neighbours then doused the fire using water.

The Shahalibanda police visited the place for inspection.

Moderate rains in the evening brought a bit of relief to the citizens from summer heat conditions.