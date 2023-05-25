Hyderabad likely to receive rainfall today as IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is expected to experience rainfall today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert. This morning, the residents of the city woke up to a cloudy sky.

As per the forecast made by the weather department, the city may witness thunderstorms and lightning. The alert has not been issued only for Hyderabad. It is issued for the entire state of Telangana.

Interestingly, despite the forecasted downpour, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to range between 36-40 degrees Celsius. The rainfall may provide some relief from the scorching heat.

Yesterday, the city experienced soaring temperatures, with the mercury level between 36.7-40.7 degrees Celsius. Bahadurpura recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius, while Tirumalagiri witnessed a scorching 40.7 degrees Celsius.

Areas such as Tirumalagiri, Shaikpet, Khairatabad, Maredpally, and Bandlaguda witnessed temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, making it a challenging time for residents.

With the impending rainfall, Hyderabad residents can anticipate a temporary respite from the summer heat.