Hyderabad: Locals capture wild cat mistaking it for leopard cub

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at Gajularamaram village in Jeedimetla on Wednesday when a wild cat was mistaken for a leopard cub in a neighbourhood. Locals thought it was a leopard and eventually captured it. The animal was eventually released into the wild outside of Hyderabad.

The wild cat was moving around the outskirts of Khaisernagar locality and was noticed by some youngsters who chased the animal. Some youngsters took pictures of the animal and shared it on social media about ‘sightings’ of a leopard cub, attracting more people to the locality in Hyderabad.

A group of animal volunteers from Hyderabad finally reached the locality in jeedimetla and caught the wild cat that was sleeping in a drainage pit. It was put in a big box and shifted to the forest with the help of Forest department officials.

Prior to this, a leopard that was found moving around the Hyderabad Airport at Shamshabad was caught earlier this month. The leopard was sighted near the Rajiv Gandhi International (Hyderabad) LeoparAirport in Shamshabad late on Saturday night, April 27. Its movement was captured on a CCTV camera as it tried to jump over the fence in the aircraft repairs section of the airport.