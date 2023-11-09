Hyderabad: Man attacks electricity official in Masab Tank, video triggers row

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in Masab Tank of Hyderabad, a man was seen attacking an electricity official from Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL).

In the video of the incident, which was shared by many netizens on X (formerly Twitter), the man can be seen using abusive language against the official.

In response to the video, one social media user wrote, “Just another day an electricity department official was beaten by Peace loving people in Masab tank..Hyderabad, Telangana … They don’t pay the bills on top of it they beat electricity department officials. But no body cares”

Just another day an electricity department officials was beaten by Peace loving people in Masab tank..Hyderabad, Telangana …



They don't pay the bills on top of it they beat electricity department officials. But no body cares..@KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/8q3CVyL1jb — Dr. Venkat Subba Rao Y (@YammaniS) November 9, 2023

Other users also shared their views against the incident. Following are some of them.

Just another day an electricity department officials was beaten by Peace loving people in Masab tank..



They don't pay the bills on top of it they beat electricity department officials. But no body cares.. @cyberabadpolice pic.twitter.com/yIjDn9ufPw — 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐝 (@Sagar4BJP) November 8, 2023

It is not the first incident in Hyderabad. Earlier too, a man was seen verbally abusing officials for disconnecting electricity due to non-payment of the bill. The incident took place in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad: Video of man abusing electricity officials in Old City triggers row

After the video of the man abusing electricity officials went viral on social media, the Hyderabad police confirmed that the Mirchowk police had registered an FIR against the man under various sections of the Arms Act.