Hyderabad man booked for using fake number plate to avoid challans

Using the fake number plate, the accused, Shaik Mustafa, committed multiple traffic violations, resulting in challans wrongly generated against the legitimate owner.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 9:45 pm IST
Number plate violation in Hyderabad
Number plate violation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old resident of Basharath Nagar, Charminar, was booked by the Abids Police on Thursday, April 23, for using a fake registration number plate on his two-wheeler.

Using the fake number plate, the accused, Shaik Mustafa, committed multiple traffic violations, resulting in challans wrongly generated against the legitimate owner, Mohammed Fahad Khan.

A case was registered under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 158 of Motor Vehicles Act. The accused was also issued a notice under Section 35 (3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Subhan Bakery

Hyderabad Traffic Police cautioned the general public that the use of fake, identical or tampered number plates is a serious and punishable offence.

Citizens are advised to report any suspected misuse of vehicle registration number plates through the Telangana Police’s website, the email ID echallanhelpdesk.hyd@gmail.com or e-Challan Traffic WhatsApp Mobile no 8712661690.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 9:45 pm IST

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