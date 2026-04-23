Hyderabad man booked for using fake number plate to avoid challans

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old resident of Basharath Nagar, Charminar, was booked by the Abids Police on Thursday, April 23, for using a fake registration number plate on his two-wheeler.

Using the fake number plate, the accused, Shaik Mustafa, committed multiple traffic violations, resulting in challans wrongly generated against the legitimate owner, Mohammed Fahad Khan.

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A case was registered under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 158 of Motor Vehicles Act. The accused was also issued a notice under Section 35 (3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Hyderabad Traffic Police cautioned the general public that the use of fake, identical or tampered number plates is a serious and punishable offence.

Citizens are advised to report any suspected misuse of vehicle registration number plates through the Telangana Police’s website, the email ID echallanhelpdesk.hyd@gmail.com or e-Challan Traffic WhatsApp Mobile no 8712661690.