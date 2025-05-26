Hyderabad: Man dies in accident in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: A man died in a accident in Hayathnagar on Saturday, May 24 after being hit by a vehicle from behind.
The victim, identified as 47-year-old A. Mahesh, a resident of Champapet, was on his way to Pedda Amberpet for some work. When he reached a private junior college on Pedda Amberpet Road, an unknown vehicle hit his bike.
Mahesh fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, said the police.
A case is registered. The police are checking CCTV footage in the vicinity to track the vehicle that hit Mahesh.
In a similar case, a man died and two others were injured in an accident in Bandlaguda on Sunday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Mohammed Hassan, a resident of Riyasatnagar. He owned a cane works shop on the Bandlaguda Road.
According to a witness Pasha, the private bus took a U-turn at high speed and crashed into Hassan’s shop.