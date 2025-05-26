Hyderabad: Man dies in accident in Hayathnagar

Police are checking CCTV footage in the vicinity to track the vehicle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 26th May 2025 12:59 pm IST
A representational image for accidents
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man died in a accident in Hayathnagar on Saturday, May 24 after being hit by a vehicle from behind.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old A. Mahesh, a resident of Champapet, was on his way to Pedda Amberpet for some work. When he reached a private junior college on Pedda Amberpet Road, an unknown vehicle hit his bike.

Mahesh fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, said the police.

MS Creative School

A case is registered. The police are checking CCTV footage in the vicinity to track the vehicle that hit Mahesh.

In a similar case, a man died and two others were injured in an accident in Bandlaguda on Sunday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Mohammed Hassan, a resident of Riyasatnagar. He owned a cane works shop on the Bandlaguda Road.

According to a witness Pasha, the private bus took a U-turn at high speed and crashed into Hassan’s shop.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 26th May 2025 12:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button