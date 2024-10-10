Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for sexually assaulting minor sister in law

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday, October 9 by a local court for sexually assaulting his minor sister-in-law.

The convict was tried for a POCSO case dating back to 2018 in the Rangareddy district. The special judge awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor in connection with the case, which was reported at Balapur police station under Rachakonda commissionerate.

As per the police, the survivor and her elder sister worked under the accused, who was then a supervisor in a private company.

After marrying the elder sister, the convict threatened to release nude pictures and videos of his wife and raped the younger sister repeatedly since 2012. He also clicked her nudes, blackmailed her and raped her even after she was married.

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl lodged a complaint and a rape case was registered under the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested.

During the trial, the judge examined the girl, other witnesses and the evidence presented by the prosecution, found him guilty and sentenced him.