Hyderabad: Man hacked to death in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A young man was hacked to death in Salala Barkas under Chandrayangutta police station limits in the wee hours of Sunday. Police had identified the victim as 25 year old Abu Bakr Al-Amoodi, a resident of Barkas.

The locals spotted Amoodi lying in a pool of blood near his residence upon which they informed Dial-100 police control room. A team of Chandrayangutta police station under the supervision of ACP Falaknuma Shaik Jahangir along with CLUES team reached the spot and took up investigation. The police had found multiple stabbing injuries on the body of the deceased. A sharp edged dagger was also seized from the crime scene.

“There was a dispute Abdul Rahman and Abu Bakr Amoodi, both had come had come to Barkas to resolve old issues, but Rahman had attacked with a dagger and killed Amoodi” said Shaik Jahangir ACP Falaknuma.

The deadbody was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for conducting postmortem and a murder case has been registered against the accused persons.