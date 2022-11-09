Hyderabad: Man hangs himself on live video, investigation underway

Hyderabad: Mohd. Tabrez Ali (26), has been in love with a woman from the same Kalapathar neighborhood for the last year.

According to the police, Tabrez had previously told the elders on both sides of their relationship and they had given their approval.

However, recently, due to some disagreements within the families, they changed their minds despite repeated appeals from Tabrez. Later, from his home bedroom, he made a video call to the girl before hanging himself from the ceiling fan. However, it was already too late when his family members attempted to revive him.