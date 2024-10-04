Hyderabad: Man held after entering mosque, selling religious material at scrap shop

Tension prevailed for some time at Kandikal Gate when a man belonging to another community entered into a mosque and collected religious scriptures and books kept it in the shelves. He was caught while trying to sell it at a scrap shop a little away from the mosque.
Fahad Bin Abdul Samed Bin Abdat, corporator Uppuguda said that the man identified as Yadagiri, entered into the Masjid around 6 pm on Friday and took away the Quran and other books from the place. He travelled a distance and tried to sell it to a scrap vendor.
On noticing it, some local youth caught hold of him and informed the police about it. The Chatrinaka police reached the place and took the person into custody.
A case is registered and investigation is going on. “The man was totally drunk and we are investigating why he entered the mosque and collected the religious book,” said SHO Chatrinaka, V Srinivas Reddy.