Hyderabad: Man held after entering mosque, selling religious material at scrap shop

A case is registered and investigation is going on. “The man was totally drunk and we are investigating why he entered the mosque and collected the religious book,” said SHO Chatrinaka, V Srinivas Reddy.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th October 2024 11:06 pm IST
Man held for raping minor, victim's family torches his house
Representational Image

Tension prevailed for some time at Kandikal Gate when a man belonging to another community entered into a mosque and collected religious scriptures and books kept it in the shelves. He was caught while trying to sell it at a scrap shop a little away from the mosque.

Fahad Bin Abdul Samed Bin Abdat, corporator Uppuguda said that the man identified as Yadagiri, entered into the Masjid around 6 pm on Friday and took away the Quran and other books from the place. He travelled a distance and tried to sell it to a scrap vendor.

Also Read
Missile attacks a defensive reaction: Hyderabad Iranian consulate

On noticing it, some local youth caught hold of him and informed the police about it. The Chatrinaka police reached the place and took the person into custody.

A case is registered and investigation is going on. “The man was totally drunk and we are investigating why he entered the mosque and collected the religious book,” said SHO Chatrinaka, V Srinivas Reddy.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th October 2024 11:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button