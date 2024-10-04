Missile attacks a defensive reaction: Hyderabad Iranian consulate

Hyderabad: Iran’s recent missile attacks on Israel is a righteous act of “self-defence against the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime”, said the consulate general of Iran in Hyderabad. In a press note, the consulate general deplored Israel’s recent actions of breaching the sovereignty of Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Iran itself.

While calling Israel just ‘the zionist regime’ the consulate implied its disapproval of the country itself. The consulate highlighted the killings of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement in Tehran, and secretary-general of Hezbollah Abbas Nilforoushan. It said that the missile attacks that Iran carried out over military and security installations of Israel, on October 1 were a defensive response to these killings and the recent invasion of Lebanon.

Also Read Khamenei delivers first sermon in 5 yrs, leads prayers amid Israel threat

The consulate general said that the military actions came from their side after long-term restraint, and it reflects Iran’s responsible approach to regional and international peace and security. While condemning Israel’s ‘illegal’ actions and genocidal policies against the Palestinian people, the consulate general highlighted Iran’s missile attacks exclusively targeted the military and security installations of Israel.

Also Read Mossad HQ in densely populated area, civilans used as human shield

The Islamic Republic of Iran called out the financial and military suppliers of Israel and warned them to refrain from backing the colonising policies of the Israeli political leadership.

Also Read Iran Consulate to offer free Farsi classes in Hyderabad

The consulate general also appealed for immediate and meaningful action from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to prevent further threats to regional and international peace and security posed by the Israeli regime. The Islamic Republic of Iran’s consulate here also stressed the countries must unite against rights violations, terrorism, and civilian casualties in Palestine, during the past 7 decades, prioritizing human dignity.