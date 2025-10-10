Hyderabad man held after evading arrest for 30 years

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police on Thursday, October 9. He evaded arrest for 30 years after a Non Bailable Warrant was issued against him.

The accused was identified as 50-year-old , Pantangi Vishnu Charry, a resident of Ghatkesar. He was wanted in a case of theft dating back to 1996. In 2004, a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Based on a tip off, the Non Bailable Warrants team traced and apprehended the accused, who had been evading arrest for nearly three decades. The accused was produced before the court by the SHO of Jubilee Hills police for further judicial proceedings.

According to the police, Charry was involved in a railway offence and was convicted for the same.