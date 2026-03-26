Hyderabad: Man held for manufacturing, selling expired Blue Bells ice cream

Hyderabad: The newly launched Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-Fast) on Wednesday, March 26, arrested one person for selling expired ice cream in Musheerabad.

The H-FAST officials, along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Food Safety Officer B Sahithi, conducted a surprise inspection at Blue Bells Ice Cream store in Bapuji Nagar.

The owner, Pattala Ashok, was arrested for operating the store without a valid licence in unhygienic conditions and using expired products, posing a serious health risk to consumers.

The store engaged in large-scale manufacturing and sale of adulterated and unhygienic ice cream products, officials said.

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The adulterated products were sold to wholesale and retail customers under false claims of being good-quality ice creams, resulting in illegal profits.

“The storage conditions at the premises were found to be highly unsanitary,” the authorities said. “There was improper handling and storage of both raw materials and finished products in unsafe and unclean environments, rendering the products unfit for human consumption.”

The newly launched Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-Fast) apprehended one individual for selling expired ice cream in Musheerabad.



The Ice Cream store was reportedly engaged in large-scale manufacturing and sale of adulterated ice cream products prepared in… pic.twitter.com/yfcTSMUl95 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 26, 2026

The officials seized ice cream products worth Rs 1,75,000. Both the accused and the seized material were handed over to the Musheerabad police for further action.

The case was registered under Sections 125 (endangering human life or the personal safety), 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.