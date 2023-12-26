Hyderabad man held for selling fake Sunburn tickets on BookMyShow

The accused, Sushanth, a resident of Madhapur, had approached the Book My Show and informed that he was organising the Sunburn event on New Year eve at Madhapur

26th December 2023
Representataional image

Hyderabad: The Sunburn event case took a new turn with the Madhapur police arresting a man, claiming to be organizer of the event, for cheating the people.

The accused, Sushanth, a resident of Madhapur, had approached the Book My Show and informed that he was organising the Sunburn event on New Year eve at Madhapur.

Believing him, the Book My Show started selling the tickets for the event to be held on New Year eve at HICC. The police disclosed that the permission was not accorded for the show and a case was booked against Book My Show portal for selling tickets without obtaining permission.

Upon enquiry, police found that Sushanth had approached Book My Show and told he was hosting the event and after reaching an agreement, the company started sale of online tickets on the platform.

The police have arrested Sushanth and are questioning him. He had collected a substantial amount of money from the portal till now.

