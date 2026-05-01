Hyderabad: Man held for using fake number plate to evade traffic challans

Hyderabad: The city police apprehended a 26-year-old man for allegedly using a fake registration number plate on his two-wheeler to avoid traffic violation fines.

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the accused, identified as Nagaraj, a resident of Ameerpet, was found using a counterfeit number plate on his Yamaha FZ bike during routine enforcement checks. He had replaced his original vehicle registration number (KA03KS5500) with a fake number (KA34ES3047) in an attempt to mislead authorities.

Police said the accused committed multiple traffic violations while using the fake plate, resulting in e-challans being wrongly issued to the actual owner of the vehicle bearing number KA34ES3047. The legitimate owner, identified as CM Vivek from Bellary district in Karnataka, was reportedly affected due to the fraudulent activity.

Based on the findings, a case has been registered at SR Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused has been served a notice, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read Four held for attacks on shops in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have reiterated that the use of fake, identical or tampered number plates is a serious offence and will invite strict action. They added that advanced surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, are being used to identify such violations.

Citizens have been urged to report any suspected misuse of vehicle registration numbers through the official e-challan website, email, or WhatsApp helpline.