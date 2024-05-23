Hyderabad: Man jumps into water after friends dare; drowns

Hyderabad: A daily wager from Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta assembly constituency of Hyderabad drowned in a lake at Kamalpur tehsil of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka after jumping in the water under the influence of alcohol.

Sajid, along with three friends went to Kalaburgi district and visited the lake at Kamalapur tehsil where all of them consumed alcohol.

After drinking alcohol, two of his friends got into the lake to swim while two stood outside watching them. Sajid, who was standing on the road, got excited when one of his friends asked him to jump in the lake and swim.

All of a sudden, he jumped into the lake and started drowning. When one of his friends asked the two present in the lake to save him. None of the two managed to rescue him and did not go even nearer to him.

As Sajid was struggling to swim ashore, some people jumped in the water and tried to save him. But by that time, the man had drowned in the water.

The body was retrieved from the water by swimmers and handed over to the relatives. The Kalaburagi police registered a case.