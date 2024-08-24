Hyderabad: Man kills foster mother in Quthbullapur, arrested

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police arrested Venu Kumar, a 33-year-old employee of a private firm, for allegedly murdering his foster mother, Peddi Jayamma, 60, at their home in Quthbullapur late Wednesday night.

The police stated that Kumar assaulted Jayamma and subsequently stabbed her with a sharp object after she declined to give him money, which he intended to use for alcohol and other expenses.

According to officials, Kumar was adopted by Jayamma and her husband Swamy, a construction contractor, when he was an infant.

However, he developed an alcohol addiction, spending all his earnings on it, which led to his wife leaving him a few months prior.

Recently, he had been pressuring his foster parents to sell their house and provide him with the proceeds.

The altercation on Wednesday escalated into violence, prompting Swamy to file a murder complaint with the authorities