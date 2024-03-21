Hyderabad: Man robs people after accusing them of hurting him; held

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a man on Thursday, March 21, who allegedly robbed people of money after accusing them of injuring him in accidents. The police seized a cell phone, a two-wheeler, and Rs 20,000 in cash from him.

The accused, identified as Venuka Ezra Sharon Vineeth (25), is a resident of Bowenpally, and he targeted people traveling in the Secunderabad area, police said.

Days ago, Vineeth picked up a quarrel with a man named Harish Kumar while he was traveling on the Bowenpally road on a bike and took away Rs 16,000 from him. He accused Harish of riding in a rash manner, which caused injuries to Vineeth.

“Vineeth claimed he received injuries in the incident and threatened Harish to pay Rs. 16,000 for medical treatment and got the money transferred through an e-wallet account,” DCP Task Force S Rashmi Perumal said.

Similarly, he collected Rs 10,000 from another person in Begumpet.

Along with these, Vineeth also robbed people in Ranigunj, Karkhana, Patny, Tadban, Bowenpally, and other areas.

“Since he took small amounts, people did not approach police,” police said.