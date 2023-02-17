Hyderabad: Man steals gold from his uncle’s house in Ramgopalpet

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man was arrested by Ramgopalpet police for breaking in and stealing gold ornaments from his uncle’s house.

According to the police, Suraj Malani broke into his uncle, Sri Gopaldas’ house and stole gold ornaments weighing 30 to 32 tula’s from his house.

At the time of the incident, on February 11, Gopaldas and his family were in Satamrai, Rangareddy district to perform a ritual at a factory.

When the complainant learned that the jewellery had been stolen, he checked the surveillance cameras in front of his house and found Suraj Malani, his nephew, loading a bag onto a two-wheeler and speeding away.

Suraj Malani, a resident of Ramgopalpet, reportedly incurred a huge loss through online betting and tried to overcome the debt by stealing gold at his uncle’s house when the family was away.

Gopaldas filed a complaint against Suraj on February 13 in the Ramgopalpet Police Station. The Commissioner’s Task Force North Zone team arrested Suraj with assistance from Ramgopalpet Police on February 17 and seized gold ornaments weighing 32 tulas. The police filed a case on Suraj under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).