Hyderabad man uses fake number plate on unregistered scooter, booked

The accused, Syed Hussain Mehdi had purchased his Hero Dio scooter in 2019 but did not get it registered at the concerned Regional Transport Office.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 3:43 pm IST
Image shows a scooter with a fake number plate, seized by authorities in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad man uses fake number plate on unregistered scooter, booked

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old resident of Chanchalguda has been booked by Saidabad police for using a fake number plate on his unregistered bike to avoid traffic challans.

The accused, Syed Hussain Mehdi, had purchased his Hero Dio scooter in 2019 but failed to register it at the concerned Regional Transport Office. Instead, he used a fake vehicle number plate (TS11EK0593) to avoid traffic challans and evade finance agencies, the police said.

Mehdi had committed multiple traffic violations, resulting in traffic challans wrongly generated against the legitimate registered vehicle owner, Md Ibrahim, they added.

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Upon detection of the fraud, police registered a case under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 158/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The accused has been issued a notice under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and further investigation is underway.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has cautioned the general public that the use of fake, identical or tampered number plates is a serious and punishable offence, and such violations will be dealt with strictly as per law.

Citizens are asked to report any suspected misuse of vehicle registration number plates through the Telangana police’s website or through the e-Challan Traffic WhatsApp Mobile No. 8712661690.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 3:43 pm IST

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