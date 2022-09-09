Hyderabad: MAUD chief secretary asks for feedback from ORR commuters

Hyderabad: The special chief secretary for municipal administration and urban development, Arvind Kumar on Friday asked the public for feedback regarding the Outer Ring Road.

He asked users to provide feedback by tagging @md_hgcl and @CGM_HGCL on their tweets. The chief secretary retweeted a post by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited asking people to share pictures of locations they want to be repaired.

“Dear ORR users, For any suggestions/feedback/complaints/grievances related to ORR please inform us at md_hgcl and CGM_HGCL. Users are requested to mention the exact location with photos for timely redressal of issues. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias” read the tweet from HGCL.

There were quite a few reactions to Kumar’s post as Twitter users thanked him and the HGCL for taking feedback.