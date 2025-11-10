Hyderabad may witness first winter cold wave on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to begin witnessing a winter cold wave from Tuesday, November 11 to Wednesday, November 19.

During these days, the peak cold weather will be witnessed from November 13 to 17.

Temperature may dip to single digit

According to Telangana Weatherman, a weather enthusiast who is known for accurate predictions, the temperatures in some districts in Telangana are likely to dip to single digits too.

As per him, the northern and western districts are going to witness extreme winter cold waves.

COLD WAVE ALERT FOR TELANGANA ⚠️🥶



GET READY for strong November winters, a 8-10day STRONG COLD WEATHER especially during Nov 11-19 (Peak during Nov 13-17) with SINGLE DIGIT TEMPERATURES expected in PINK marked districts



BLUE marked districts including Hyderabad City will… pic.twitter.com/H7Mg4Ws2tT — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 9, 2025

Expected winter cold waves in Hyderabad

Due to the expected cold waves in the city, the temperatures are likely to decline to 11 degrees Celsius during the morning hours.

However, southern and eastern Telangana districts are likely to witness moderate chill which is expected to range between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the night temperature declined to as low as 11.8 degrees Celsius which was recorded in Sangareddy.

In view of the expected winter cold waves in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the residents need to plan their travels accordingly.