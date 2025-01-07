Hyderabad Mayor calls for focus on local issues

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi emphasized the importance of addressing local issues and enhancing city development as she visited the Miyapur, Chandanagar, and Serilingampalli areas on Tuesday, January 7.

Accompanied by MLA Arikapudi Gandhi and ward members, she inspected several key areas including Makta Pedakudi tank, Patel tank outlet, and Gopi tank, urging officials to resolve pressing issues.

The Hyderabad Mayor expressed dissatisfaction with sanitation management especially at Makta Pedakudi tank, where garbage and construction waste were improperly managed. She directed immediate action for cleaning and improving sanitation. Additionally, she called for swift repairs at Vishweshwara Colony and Lingampalli vegetable market and instructed officials to expedite the beautification of GHMC Memory Garden Park.

Also Read GHMC mayor inaugurates projects worth Rs 3.54 crore in Hyderabad

Mayor Vijayalakshmi also assessed the steps required to ensure the improvement of water management at Gopi Cheruvu and other local areas. She encouraged residents to directly report issues for faster resolutions, assuring them of her personal involvement in addressing local concerns.