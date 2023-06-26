Hyderabad: Medchal traffic police raze own newly constructed DCP office

Hyderabad: The newly opened office of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) was razed down by the Medchal traffic police on Sunday.

The demolition occurred after Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra received information that the land belonged to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The DCP’s office, constructed under a budget of Rs 26 lakh, was inaugurated on June 6.

From the start, there was a disagreement between the traffic police and HMDA officials. The police had assumed the land belonged to the department.

According to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Venkat Reddy the department took swift action after learning that HMDA road was passing through the premises.

“The land was initially provided to the traffic police. However, after confirming with HMDA officials we voluntarily demolished the structure and handed over the area to them,” said the ACP.

“We have approached the district collector and requested them to allocate an alternative piece of land for the department, either in Medhal or Hakimpet” the senior police officer added.

The ACP said it was the duty of the department to follow orders as per law. “Being a law enforcement agency it is our duty to follow the rules,” the officer said.