Hyderabad: Medical shop raided for MRP violation of Itraconazole Capsules

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration officials seized the medicine ‘ITRAKAM-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) from a store for MRP violations after a raid at Hayathnagar, Rangareddy district.

The product Itraconazole capsules 200 mg sold under the brand name ‘ITRAKAM-200 Capsules’ is under price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of product has to be in accordance with the ceiling price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

According to the DCA, the product ‘ITRAKAM-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) is manufactured by Impulse Pharma Private Limited MIDC in Maharashtra. It bears an MRP of Rs. 305/- for 10 capsules on the label of the product, which it said was Rs 57.30 over the price it should be sold at.

Hence the MRP was in violation of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The ceiling price fixed by the Central Government including Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the product “Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg” is Rs. 22.12 for one capsule (ceiling price). Hence Maximum Retail Price (MRP) i.e. including GST 12 percent should not be more than Rs. 24.77 for one capsule, stated the DCA.

The firm that was raided had overpriced the product by charging an excess of Rs. 57.30 for 10 capsules. Anjum Abida, Assistant Director, Rangareddy and Raju Laxmalla Reddy, Drugs Inspector, Hayathnagar are among the officers who carried out the raid.