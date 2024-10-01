Hyderabad Metro commuters fume over parking fee at Miyapur, Nagole stations

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited is set to introduce nominal parking fees at the Nagole and Miyapur metro stations starting October 6, 2024. This decision which had sparked a significant backlash from commuters leading to protests in the recent past, is expected to flare up with L&T announcing its implementation.

The announcement was made on Monday, with L&T stating that the fees will be implemented to enhance parking management and provide better amenities.

Speaking to Siasat.com, regular commuters who didn’t want to be named have expressed their frustration, arguing that charging for parking in public areas is unjustified.

Protests are reportedly being organized starting Tuesday, October 1, in response to this decision.

Parking fee structure

The fee structure for two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles is as follows:

Two-Wheelers: First 2 hours: Rs 10 2 to 3 hours: Rs 15 3 to 4 hours: Rs 20 4 to 12 hours: Rs 25

Four-Wheelers: First 2 hours: Rs 30 2 to 3 hours: Rs 45 3 to 4 hours: Rs 60 4 to 12 hours: Rs 75



After the initial time blocks, additional charges will apply based on the duration of parking.

