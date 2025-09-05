Hyderabad Metro extends timings for Ganesh processions on September 6

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has extended its timings for the Ganesh processions in the city on Saturday, September 6.

The service will be available beyond the usual closing hours.

On Saturday, the first train will depart from all terminal stations at 6 am and the last at 1 am on September 7.

The decision was taken to ensure convenience during the celebration of Ganesh processions in Hyderabad.

Police personnel to be deployed

While Hyderabad Metro extended timing for Ganesh processions, authorities have decided to deploy over 50 thousand police personnel to oversee the smooth immersion of nearly two lakh idols on Saturday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around Hyderabad, with multiple departments coordinating to manage the immersion, officials added.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said all arrangements for the final immersion, scheduled for Saturday, are complete.

The process is expected to continue for about 40 hours, with around 50,000 idols being immersed at Tank Bund alone.

Strong security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents.