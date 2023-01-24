Hyderabad metro in a fix again; tech glitch causes 30 min delay

Hyderabad: Metro commuters yet again faced a technical glitch this time on the Blue Line on Tuesday afternoon leaving the passengers helpless for 30 minutes.

The frequency of the metro trains on the corridor was affected. Ameerpet metro station, a major terminal was jam-packed during the period.

A similar snag was witnessed on Monday during peak office hours when a train faced technical issues and passengers were deboarded at Irrum Manzil.

Also Read Technical glitch causes Hyderabad metro rail to halt; trains delayed

While efforts were made by the Hyderabad metro to solve the issue trains were delayed and a heavy rush was witnessed during the period.

Twitter users have in the past on occasions complained of similar issues however they were likewise resolved in a short span of time.

The Hyderabad metro has been dealing with technical snags and difficulties in accommodating increasing metro users amid complaints of heavy rush during peak hours pouring in.