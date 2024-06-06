Hyderabad metro passengers fined for ‘overstaying’ amid 10 min delay

Hyderabad: Amid thundershowers in the city, the Hyderabad metro rail faced technical issues owing to which passengers were left stranded at metro stations as services were delayed for about 10 minutes.

As Hyderabad metro passengers reached their destinations after the resumption of services, they were shocked to receive fines for “overstaying” at the stations.

A passenger posted a receipt on social media platform X, which showed charges for “overstaying in the system” and questioned why passengers were being forced to pay for technical glitches at the Hyderabad metro. The passengers were charged a fee of Rs 15 amid the delay.

After complaints over the fee being levied on passengers, the L&T metro rail issued an apology, clarifying that the trip in power was due to an incoming TRANSCO feeder at MGBS, which was resolved in seven minutes. “An alternate feeder was connected and train services resumed normal operations thereafter,” said the Hyderabad Metro in a statement. “The TRANSCO supply was disrupted at MGBS and the power supply had to be pulled from Miyapur. Services were resumed in seven minutes with a total delay of 10 minutes to passengers,” said an L&T Hyderabad spokesperson.

Over the refund of charges levied on passengers for “overstaying” at the metro stations in Hyderabad, the L&T spokesperson said, “Those who returned to challenge the fee were refunded the amount.” However, they declined to disclose the number of passengers charged or refunded.

🚇 Service Update: Brief disruption resolved swiftly! Despite a TRANSCO feeder trip at MGBS, our team connected to an alternative feeder at Miyapur in just 7 minutes, ensuring minimal inconvenience. Your journey with us remains our top priority!#hyderabadmetro #hydeabadrains pic.twitter.com/Czdf4UQDmK — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) June 5, 2024

The delay also caused overcrowding at the metro station with passengers waiting for trains to arrive. Several Hyderabad metro users complained of overcrowding at the interchange as metro trains ran late due to the disruptions.