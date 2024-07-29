Hyderabad: Minor injured after hair gets trapped in Ferris wheel

Hyderabad: Minor injured after hair gets trapped in Ferris wheel
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate accident, a nine-year-old girl was severely injured after her hair got trapped in a mini Ferris wheel at Tadban, Kalapather, on Sunday, July 28.

According to reports, the girl attended the fair on Sunday evening. While she was riding the manually operated Ferris wheel with other children, her hair entangled resulting in severe injuries. She was promptly rushed to the hospital for medical care and is now reported to be in stable condition, and receiving treatment.

Following the incident, the police filed a case against the Ferris wheel operator and took him into custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.

