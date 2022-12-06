Hyderabad: MLA Raja Singh puts up Islamophobic post; gets notice

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh for using the social media platform, Facebook.

Taking cognizance of a social media post posted by the BJP legislator on Facebook, the police have slapped a notice on him and sought reply within 48 hours.

As per the police notice, Raja Singh allegedly put up a post saying “Akbar Ne Anarkali Ko Diwar mein Chunwa Diya Tyha Kyuki Us Samay Fridge Nahin Tha, Salon Baad Bhi Inka Siraf Tareeqa Badla Hain Maansikhta Nahin”. (Akbar trapped Anarkali inside a wall because there wasn’t a fridge at the time. Even after years, only their methods have changed, not their mentality.)

Taking a note of this post the police have served a notice to him.

On November 10, while quashing the Preventive Detention (PD) Act invoked against Raja Singh, the Telangana High court laid down certain conditions that includes preventing him from making any hostile speeches or anti-religious social media posts and holding press meets.

Raja Singh was arrested on August 23 for making objectionable remarks about Prophet Muhammad, and a FIR was filed against him after massive protests erupted in the city, demanding that he be prosecuted. However, he was released on bail on the same day, but on August 25 he was arrested again under the PD Act.

“As per the High Court directives, Raja Singh is barred from using social media platforms for any kind of messages; we have seen a recent post of the legislator which violates the court order” said N Ravi Inspector Mangalhat police station.