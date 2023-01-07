Hyderabad: Modern wholesale fish market to come up at Koheda

Hyderabad: A wholesale fish market will be established in Koheda, alongside the fruit market, on 10 acres of land at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that arrangements to establish the market on the outskirts of the city with modern facilities are in full swing.

Srinivas Yadav, in a review meeting here on Friday, said that the proposed fish market, along with the wholesale market, would have a retail market, cold storage, and canteen facilities.

Minister said that the state has witnessed growth in inland fish farming and fish production as the growth of the industry shoots up to lakh tonnes from 1.9 lakh tonnes since the state’s formation. To get good prices to the fishermen, modern fish markets are being set up across the state.

The markets are being set up to ensure better prices to fishermen for their products.

The government is also looking to set up sheep and goat markets in all districts of the state for which directions have been passed to identify and propose suitable locations to district collectors.