Hyderabad: MS IAS Academy announces entrance test result

Hyderabad-based MS IAS Academy entrance exam result for civil services 2023-24 coaching was released today Saturday, August 12.

MS Education Academy’s managing director Anwar Ahmed said that around 3000 aspiring students had registered for the test, out of which 199 were shortlisted. He congratulated the selected students.

He informed that the arrangements had been made for the interview session of the shortlisted students at two centres.

“For the next procedure, interviews for north Indian students will be held in New Delhi on August 19 and 20. While students from southern states will be screened in Hyderabad on August 26 and 27,” he said.

Those who clear the interview session will get admission to MS IAS Academy in Hyderabad. The classes will begin on September 1, 2023. The entrance test for civil services coaching was held across the country on July 30.

Shortlisted candidates have been asked to visit the academy’s official website https://mseducationacademy.in for more information.

What is MS IAS Academy’s free coaching programme?

MS IAS Academy’s provides free coaching, accommodation and food to meritorious students. Under the guidance of experienced professors, bureaucrats, and senior civil servants from current and former years, students receive rigorous training to excel in the civil services examination.

The academy is supervised by AK Khan, advisor to Telangana government on minority affairs.