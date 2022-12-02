Hyderabad: Music post 10 pm lands Amnesia, Insomnia pubs in trouble

Hyderabad: Amnesia and Insomnia pub owners and personnel at Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 were charged by the police for allegedly playing loud music past the allotted hour and in violation of the High Court ruling on Wednesday.

After receiving a tip, the police team raided the location and discovered loud music being played at 10:45 pm past the legal limit of 10 pm. They started an investigation and filed a charge against the businesses’ owners, R.Rajarikar and Kunal, and manager, Sheik Younus.

The Telangana High Court had earlier prohibited loud music from being played in clubs and bars post 10 pm in the state. However, the ban was lifted for all similar amusements across the state in November but was applicable to pubs and bars located in residential areas of Jubilee Hills.

The bar on music post 10 pm applies to 800 Jubliee, Farzi Cafe, Amnesia Lounge Bar, Hylife Brewing Company, Daily Dose Bar Hop, Dirty Martini Kitchen and Cocktail Bar, Broadway the Brewary, Makobrew World Coffee and Heart Cup Coffee among others.

Musicians, artists and establishment owners in the city had expressed their displeasure over the previous order decision that had affected businesses.