Hyderabad: BRS announces candidates for Goshamahal, Nampally

Goshamahal is a key constituency in Hyderabad's Old City. BJP's controversial leader T Raja Singh is the incumbent from Goshamahal.

Hyderabad: After months of suspense over BRS candidates for Goshamahal and Nampally Assembly constituencies, the party has announced Nanda Kishore Vyas Bilal and Ch Anand Kumar Goud as its candidates respectively.

Both the candidates received their B Forms from party working president K T Rama Rao on November 7, Tuesday.

Goshamahal and Nampally are key constituencies in the city.

BJP’s controversial leader T Raja Singh is the incumbent from Goshamahal. Post suspension from the party for making controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, he was recently reinducted into the party just before it announced the second list of candidates.

While Mogili Sunitha Mudiraj is the Congress party’s candidate from Goshamahal, Mohammad Feroz Khan is contesting for the grand old party from Nampally.

The AIMIM has fielded Majid Hussain from Nampally but hasn’t positioned a candidate from Goshamahal.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th November 2023 5:33 pm IST

