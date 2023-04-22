Hyderabad: NEERI holds seminar on hazardous waste management

Hyderabad: The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) in partnership with Re Sustainability Limited, on Friday hosted a seminar on ‘Invest in Our Planet’ to commemorate World Earth Day, which falls on 22nd April at the Engineering Staff College of India.

Experts and stakeholders from across the country discussed the pressing issue of hazardous waste management and shared their insights and experiences on the latest advancements in waste management practices, including hazardous waste management, resource recovery, circular economy initiatives, and more.

The event comprised three technical and information-intensive sessions on current practices in hazardous waste management, circular economy opportunities in hazardous waste management, and new developments in hazardous waste management- towards sustainable growth, said a press release.

One of the major needs identified was the facilitation of resource waste recovery and transformation of the market by promoting substantial utilization and supplementary use of fuels.

The challenges discussed during the seminar included funding deficiency, lack of focus on waste minimization, and the need for corrective actions to measure performance. The importance of waste minimization was emphasized, and industries were urged to start taking it seriously.

Another significant issue addressed was the prevention of groundwater contamination through sustainable treatment and aquifer remediation. The role of technology in remediation, such as soil retorting and mercury-contaminated site treatment, was also highlighted.

Proper enforcement of waste management regulations was stressed as a critical need to ensure effective and sustainable waste management practices.

Re Sustainability managing director Goutham Reddy said, “India recognized hazardous waste management early on, but progress was slow due to the lack of infrastructure and regulation. The definition of hazardous waste has always been a matter of debate worldwide, starting from the very definition of waste itself. We must work together to find innovative solutions that are sustainable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible.”