Hyderabad: Nine arrested for gambling in Moghalpura

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th March 2023 10:09 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force police team raided a house at Moghalpura and arrested nine persons found gambling. Nine mobile phones and Rs. 47,200 cash were seized.

On credible information, the Task Force team raided the house. The organizer whose name the police did not wish to reveal was taking a commission to let the participants gamble.

The nine persons along with the property were handed over to the Moghalpura police station. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

