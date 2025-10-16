Hyderabad: Nine-year-old boy tries to swim in pond; drowns

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old boy on Wednesday, October 15, lost his life after he accidentally drowned in a pond located in Pahadi Shareef, a village in the suburbs of Hyderabad.

The deceased, identified as Ghouse Pasha, was the son of Sheikh Majeed, a salesman living in Wadi-e-Mustafa locality.

On the day of the incident, Ghouse was with his 11-year-old elder brother, Saylu Pasha and a neighbour. They went out to a nearby grocery store at around 10 am. Afterwards, the children were passing by a water-pull construction opposite to Paradise function hall when Ghouse reportedly stepped into the water body, trying to swim.

Tragically, he slipped and drowned. Shocked, his brother rushed back home to inform his family of the horrifying incident. Soon, his frantic family and locals set a search party around the site and recovered the child’s body.

“He went into the water wanting to swim and slipped and drowned. The body has been shifted to the Osmania Hospital for postmortem,” Pahadi Shareef sub-inspector (SI) Mohammed Faisal told Siasat.com.

A case has been registered.