Hyderabad: Nine-year-old boy tries to swim in pond; drowns

Ghouse Pasha and his 11-year-old elder brother were passing by a water-pull construction opposite to Paradise function hall when he jumped into the pond.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th October 2025 4:06 pm IST
little boy
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old boy on Wednesday, October 15, lost his life after he accidentally drowned in a pond located in Pahadi Shareef, a village in the suburbs of Hyderabad.

The deceased, identified as Ghouse Pasha, was the son of Sheikh Majeed, a salesman living in Wadi-e-Mustafa locality.

On the day of the incident, Ghouse was with his 11-year-old elder brother, Saylu Pasha and a neighbour. They went out to a nearby grocery store at around 10 am. Afterwards, the children were passing by a water-pull construction opposite to Paradise function hall when Ghouse reportedly stepped into the water body, trying to swim.

Memory Khan Seminar

Tragically, he slipped and drowned. Shocked, his brother rushed back home to inform his family of the horrifying incident. Soon, his frantic family and locals set a search party around the site and recovered the child’s body.

“He went into the water wanting to swim and slipped and drowned. The body has been shifted to the Osmania Hospital for postmortem,” Pahadi Shareef sub-inspector (SI) Mohammed Faisal told Siasat.com.

A case has been registered.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th October 2025 4:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button