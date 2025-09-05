Hyderabad: NIRF ranks UoH 18th in best University category

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) is ranked 18th in the universities category as per the latest rankings released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The NIRF ranked the universities across India on the basis of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR).

Each of these broad parameters is further broken down into specific metrics, which are used to calculate an institution’s overall score and rank.

Apart from university rankings, the UOH was placed 26th in over all category, 74th in engineering category and 32nd among research institutions in India.

🎉 University of Hyderabad among the Top Institutions in NIRF 2025! 🇮🇳



We are proud to announce that the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has secured impressive positions in the NIRF 2025 Rankings:

📊 Overall: #26

🎓 University: #18

🔬 Research Institutions: #32

⚙️ Engineering: #74… pic.twitter.com/vVrblREr98 — Univ of Hyderabad (@HydUniv) September 4, 2025

Reacting to the rankings Prof B J Rao, vice chancellor, UoH said, “I’m happy to see the University of Hyderabad’s commitment to academic excellence reflected in the NIRF 2025 rankings; however, we need to do much better. Our consistent efforts to foster a culture of innovation, research, and inclusivity will pay off in the coming years.”

Rao congratulated the faculty, students, and staff for their tireless efforts in pushing the boundaries of knowledge and making a meaningful impact.

“As we strive for even greater heights, we remain committed to our mission of providing world-class education and shaping the leaders of tomorrow,” the vice chancellor added

He concluded by saying that each year, new entrant HEIs (23 percent addition over last year) makes the NIRF process more competitive. It appears that those who stay innovative and efficient stay afloat in the race.