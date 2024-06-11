Hyderabad: Notice preventing maids, delivery agents from using lift sparks debate

Hyderabad: A viral picture of a contentious notice in a residential building has drawn a backlash from netizens as it discriminately prevented the “vendors, maids, and delivery partners” from using the elevator of the building.

The notice, reportedly from HiTech City in Hyderabad, read, “If maids, vendors, and delivery boys use passenger lifts, Rs 500 will be fined.” After the image gained quick traction, it sparked a heated debate online.

Hyderabad 🙏🏽 hitech city, cyberabad, software capital. savarna techbro country. Plz visit, you are welcome as long as you are not a maid, vendor or delivery boy 💁🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3jU3nFHHz3 — Buffalo Intellectual (@ProfRavikantK) June 10, 2024

An X user recounted, “I went to the main lift with a plastic bag with my food and was in my casual. The security came to me and asked me to use the service lift as I was a delivery boy. I had to tell him that I was staying in my company guest house.”

However, another user claimed that the picture displayed only a half the truth as such buildings also have service lifts. “The reason why these people are not allowed is that they stall the lift, which creates problems for the residents,” he said.

While another said, “I live in this gated society, This message has been put up saying that people use service lifts. Yes, I agree; the wording is not right, but I am pretty sure there is no caste or religion bias here.”