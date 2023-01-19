Hyderabad: Notice served to Raja Singh for hate speech at Ajmer Dargah

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police station on Thursday served a notice to Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh in connection with a “propogative speech” made at Ajmer Dargah last year.

A case was booked against Singh by a man named Syed Mahmood Ali at Kanchanbagh police station under Section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was taken up by Mangalhat police station after it was re-registered under its limits.

Raja Singh has been directed by Mangalhat police station to not commit any offenses in the future, not tamper with any of the evidences in the current case. He has also been directed to not threaten, induce or coerce any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

Further, Singh will have to cooperate with the investigation and have to appear before the court whenever ordered to do so. All documents regarding the case have to be produced by Singh and he has been ordered to not destroy any evidence in connection with the case.

Failure to comply with the notice could result in the MLA’s arrest as per Section 41 A (3) and (4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).