Hyderabad: Now enjoy Salar Jung Museum art on Google

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Museum Day, the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad has collaborated with Google Arts & Culture to create a new virtual pocket gallery titled ‘Modern Masters of Indian Art’ from the Salar Jung Museum’s collections.

Users with access to the internet may enjoy an immersive 3D experience of current paintings by prominent Indian painters. Users may also enjoy a virtual tour of the museum’s modern artworks by visiting the Google Arts & Culture website or downloading the app.

When a user clicks on the painting, a detailed description of the picture appears. It also allows the user to zoom in and closely study certain parts of the work.

Google’s Pocket Gallery is a digital art service that lets users view some of the world’s finest art in 3D without leaving their homes. Here’s the link.