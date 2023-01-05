Hyderabad: Online application invited for CM overseas scholarship and financial assistance

Hyderabad: Online applications are invited from minority students for a grant of chief minister overseas scholarship, and financial assistance for pursuing post-graduate, doctorate courses in foreign universities in respect of Fall season 2022 admissions.

In a release from the district minorities welfare department, eligible students and those who have taken admissions during August 1, 2022, to August 31, 2022, in post-graduate/doctorate courses in foreign universities are requested to apply online through this website.

Also Read Hyderabad: US visa appointment wait times dropped drastically

The website is open for the Fall season 2022 from January 1, 2023, to January 23, 2023, at 5 pm.

For more details, search here. Or one can personally enquire in the office.