Hyderabad: Online application invited for CM overseas scholarship and financial assistance

Hyderabad: Online applications are invited from minority students for a grant of chief minister overseas scholarship, and financial assistance for pursuing post-graduate, doctorate courses in foreign universities in respect of Fall season 2022 admissions.
In a release from the district minorities welfare department, eligible students and those who have taken admissions during August 1, 2022, to August 31, 2022, in post-graduate/doctorate courses in foreign universities are requested to apply online through this website.
The website is open for the Fall season 2022 from January 1, 2023, to January 23, 2023, at 5 pm.
For more details, search here. Or one can personally enquire in the office.