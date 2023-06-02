Hyderabad: Orientation program for Haj pilgrims on Saturday

Hyderabad: As pilgrims from the state gear up to experience this year’s Haj which is likely to begin on June 26, the Telangana State Haj Committee will organise a central Haj orientation training camp here on Saturday.

The training will take place at Red Rose Function Hall beside the Haj house in Nampally. The programme will start at 11:30 am, committee chairman Md. Saleem said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Haj Camp 2023 to begin on June 5

Pilgrims who are scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia will be informed regarding the logistics and preparations of their journey.

State health and finance minister T Harish Rao along with minister for all welfare departments Loppula Eshwar, and labour minister C Malla Reddy will attend the training session.