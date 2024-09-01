Hyderabad: Osmania University postpones exams scheduled for Sept 2

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing heavy rainfall across Hyderabad and nearby districts, Osmania University has postponed all exams scheduled for September 2. A statement issued by the controller of examinations confirmed the decision, made in response to directives from the Telangana government.

The announcement from Osmania University clarified that exams from September 3 will go ahead as per the original timetable. The new schedule for the postponed exams will be issued soon.

Hyderabad: Govt declares holiday for schools, colleges

In response to the heavy rain forecast, the Telangana government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges in the state on Monday, September 2. This applies to government, aided, and private institutions, ensuring safety for students amid adverse weather conditions.

While schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut on Monday, September 2 due to heavy rainfall, all Telangana government officials have been called to report for duty on Monday.

Telangana has been on high alert amid incessant rains since Saturday and is forecasted to witness heavy downpours till September 3. An atmospheric condition that is caused by a deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal intensified, resulting in moderate to heavy rainfall across Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

The Hyderabad collector on Saturday announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the city on Monday amid incessant rainfall with the IMD issuing a red alert for various parts of the state.

The neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh too has been facing heavy rains, with multiple accounts of death from rain-related incidents, reported from the state.