Hyderabad: OU professors to revive engineering course in mining tech

Hyderabad: To revive the engineering course in mining technology, Osmania University’s College of Engineering has received sponsorship for two of its professor chairs from Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).

The varsity’s alumni association president D Vijay Kumar, while speaking at the global alumni meet of its engineering college on Sunday, said that SCCL has also funded the construction of the classroom complex for the Department of Electronics and Communication.

The event saw the participation of around 500 alumni and students.

Highlighting the formation of the Osmania Foundation as an umbrella organization for all alumni associations of colleges under OU, Kumar said, “The alumni association along with the mining engineers’ fraternity managed to get two professor chairs.”

Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL), Warangal, chairman and managing director (CMD) A Gopal Rao, who was also present at the event, appreciated the efforts of the alumni in giving back to their alma mater and recalled incidents during his college days at OU.

OU vice-chancellor D Ravinder, meanwhile, has appealed to the alumni to also share their intellectual knowledge and mentor the university to make it compete globally.