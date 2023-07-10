Hyderabad: OUCE gets 10 yr extension of autonomous status

Hyderabad: The Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) has secured a ten-year extension of the Union Grants Commission’s (UGC) autonomy status.

Founded in 1929, the OUCE campus will now have autonomy from 2022-23 to 2031-32.

Since the college had received autonomous status twice earlier, each for a period of six years, the extension this time was issued without inspection.

Also Read Hyderabad: Osmania University postpones exams

The engineering college also has a National Board of Accreditation for all engineering departments and OU had been given the NAAC A plus accreditation already.

Proud of the achievement, the principal of OU Engineering College, Professor Sriram Venkatesh said, “The autonomous status will ensure independence in the development of courses and syllabi and priority to research projects. There aren’t many colleges in the country that have enjoyed autonomy for such a long time.”

UGC in its letter has requested OU to issue necessary notification within 30 days regarding the extension of autonomous status to the college as per UGC Regulations, 2023.

UGC Regulations confirm the autonomous status of colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in the state of autonomy.

The commission has further advised the college to for the required NAAC/NBA accreditation at least six months before the expiry of current validity and obtain the grading.

“As per the UGC Regulations, 2023, OUCE must take necessary measures to implement NEP 2020 and communicate the same to the commission,” said UGC.