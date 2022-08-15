Hyderabad: Panjagutta’s modern crematorium set to open in Sep

Hyderabad: The second Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam (modern crematorium) Hindu Smashanavatika at Panjagutta is all set to open next month.

Following the Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam at Whisper Valley in Shaikpet, the Punjagutta crematorium will be one of the modern crematoriums where citizens can experience a smooth process while conducting the final rites of their loved ones.

The Phoenix Group has taken on the project as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Phoenix Group had initially successfully developed the Whisper Valley Crematorium in Shaikpet. On the orders of Telangana municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), work on the crematorium in the sprawling Panjagutta graveyard began.

Also Read Hyderabad: Muslims conduct last rites of Hindu man at Punjagutta Shamshan

The Panjagutta graveyard covers 66 acres and was in desperate need of modernization in order to provide better facilities. There are currently nine platforms, washrooms, and 30 lockers for storing ashes. There is also a transport service for bodies to the crematorium.

While speaking to The New Indian Express, GHMC officials stated that the Punjagutta crematorium will be secured with a compound wall and will have more burning platforms, ash storing facilities, a prayer hall, waiting area, sitting gallery, ample parking, pathways, office space, wash areas, electrification, plantation, and landscaping.