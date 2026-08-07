Hyderabad: People’s Plaza hosts handloom expo till Aug 16

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister of Handlooms and Textiles Thummala Nageswara Rao on Friday, August 7, visited the handloom exhibition at Nampally People’s Plaza on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

The exhibition, being held till August 16, features more than 100 stalls set up by skilled handloom artisans from different parts of the state. The minister has called on people to visit in large numbers, purchase handloom products and encourage weavers.

He also felicitated the handloom artisans who were selected for the Konda Laxman Bapuji Handloom Awards. He said that the government is advancing the revival of the handloom sector on equal priority with farmer welfare.

He said that handloom is not just a means of employment but a symbol of Indian culture, tradition and heritage. He stressed that it is everyone’s responsibility to preserve this great handicraft that has been passed down from generation to generation.

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He added that products such as Gadwal sarees, Pochampally Ikat, Narayanpet fabrics, Siddipet Gollabhama sarees, Warangal darris, and Karimnagar bedsheets have brought global recognition to Telangana, and the government will continue to strengthen the handloom sector by adapting tradition to the needs of the modern market.

Youth training, loan waivers and welfare schemes in focus

The government is also preparing a new generation for the handloom sector by providing modern skill training to the youth through the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), he said.

As for handloom workers’ welfare, Rs 5 lakh in insurance assistance is being provided to the family of a deceased handloom worker under the Netanna Ku Boddha Scheme, and Rs 49.27 crore has been released towards handloom loan waiver so far.

Handloom workers are also being given financial assistance of Rs 18,000 per year, while affiliated workers are provided Rs 6,000 under the Netanna Bharosa Scheme.