Hyderabad: Pink Power Run for breast cancer awareness on Sept 29

Hyderabad: The Pink Power Run 2024 for breast cancer awareness will be held on September 29. The event is being jointly organised by Sudha Reddy Foundation and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation.

The marathon will feature three categories including 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km races, ensuring that participants of diverse ages and fitness levels can partake in this cause. Participants will enjoy all-round amenities such as exclusive race kits, post-run refreshments, guided warm up and cool-down sessions, and a dazzling finishers medal.

In a curtain raiser, Badminton star P V Sindhu said, “We will run as a united force, symbolising our support for those battling this disease and promoting early detection and prevention.”

Sudha Reddy said, “By uniting as one, we can dismantle barriers, challenge stigmas, and empower individuals to take charge of their health.” To register or to learn more about the event, one may visit the Pink Power website.